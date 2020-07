July 6 (Reuters) - Hochschild Mining PLC:

* UPDATE ON COVID-19 CASES AT INMACULADA

* INMACULADA WILL CONTINUE WITH A REDUCED WORKFORCE OPERATING CARE AND MAINTENANCE ACTIVITIES AT SITE

* THERE HAS BEEN A NUMBER OF WORKERS TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 AT INMACULADA OPERATION

* BOTH PALLANCATA IN PERU AND SAN JOSE IN ARGENTINA CURRENTLY REMAIN IN OPERATION

