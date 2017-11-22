BRIEF-Hoegh LNG Holdings: Main owner Leif Höegh & co. Ltd. buys 250,000

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Hoegh Lng Holdings Ltd

* ‍Leif Höegh & co. Ltd. (“LHC”), a primary insider of Höegh Lng, purchased 250,000 common shares in company on 21 November 2017 for a price of nok 63.375 per share

* Following the above transaction, Leif Höegh & Co. Ltd., which is indirectly controlled by Leif O. Høegh and by family trusts under which Morten W. Høegh is a primary beneficiary, holds a total of 32,479,953 shares, representing 42.0 pct of the shares in the Company and 311,591 common units in Höegh LNG Partners LP (“HMLP”)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)