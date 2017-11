BRIEF-Hoegh LNG Partners Lp agrees to buy remaining 49 pct interest in the FSRU Hoegh Grace

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hoegh Lng Partners Lp -

* HOEGH LNG PARTNERS LP AGREES TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 49% INTEREST IN THE FSRU HÖEGH GRACE

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE FOR ACQUISITION WILL BE $85.9 MILLION​

* CO INTENDS TO SETTLE PURCHASE PRICE WITH COMBINATION OF CASH AND DRAWING UNDER ITS EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​

* HOEGH LNG PARTNERS LP - ANTICIPATES RECOMMENDING TO BOARD DISTRIBUTION INCREASE WITH RESPECT TO QUARTER ENDING MARCH 31, 2018 TO REFLECT ACQUISITION​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PARTNERSHIP AND CONFLICTS COMMITTEE HAVE APPROVED ACQUISITION AND PURCHASE PRICE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: