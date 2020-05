BRIEF-Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC Has Begun Protocol Development For Its Accelerated Phase 2 Clinical Trial

May 26 (Reuters) - Hofseth Biocare ASA:

* REG-HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA: HBC HAS BEGUN PROTOCOL DEVELOPMENT FOR ITS ACCELERATED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL WITH OMEGO® TO DECREASE ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME AND THE NEED FOR ASSISTED RESPIRATION IN COVID-19 PATIENTS

* HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA - IS PREPARING AN INVESTIGATIONAL PROTOCOL WITH KGK SCIENCE INTO HEALTH CANADA TO CONDUCT A PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL ASSESSING OMEGO® IN FORM OF OUR BRANDED PRODUCT CARDIO SOFT GELS AS TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME (ARDS) CAUSED BY SARS-COV-2 VIRUS

* HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA - TREATMENT WILL FOCUS ON FORMER SMOKERS AND STEROID-RESISTANT ASTHMA PATIENTS (“PATIENTS”), WHO EXHIBIT EARLY NON-ACUTE LUNG INJURY CAUSED BY SARS-COV-2 VIRUS

* HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA - TRIAL IS BEING INITIALLY FUNDED FROM HBC'S EXISTING RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT BUDGET FOR 2020.