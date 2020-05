BRIEF-Hofseth Biocare: Preclinical Research With OmeGo Demonstrates Potential To Treat Eosinophilic Asthma

May 15 (Reuters) - Hofseth Biocare ASA:

* REG-HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA: PRECLINICAL RESEARCH WITH OMEGO® DEMONSTRATES POTENTIAL TO TREAT EOSINOPHILIC ASTHMA

* OMEGO® CONTAINS MINOR LIPID-SOLUBLE COMPONENTS THAT HAVE BEEN SHOWN TO REDUCE EOSINOPHIL EFFECTOR FUNCTION (EEF) AND INCREASE EOSINOPHIL APOPTOSIS (PROGRAMMED CELL DEATH) IN VARIOUS INVITRO CELLULAR ASSAYS AT 100 UG/ML CONCENTRATIONS.

* WE WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP THIS INDICATION BY PROGRESSING TOWARDS PRE-CLINICAL ANIMAL TRIALS IN Q3 2020,

* WE ANTICIPATE THAT THIS WILL LEAD TO INITIATION OF PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL WORK IN ASTHMA DURING 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)