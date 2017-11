Nov 22 (Reuters) - HOFTEX GROUP AG:

* HOFTEX GMBH, PART OF HOFTEX GROUP AG, TODAY REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL HOFTEX MAX SÜß GMBH​

* TRANSFER OF BUSINESS TAKES PLACE ON 1 JANUARY 2018