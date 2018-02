Feb 13 (Reuters) - HOIST FINANCE AB (Publ):

* Q4 TOTAL REVENUE SEK ‍744​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL: SEK 714 MILLION)

* ‍PROPOSES A DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION OF SEK 1.90 (1.30) PER SHARE.​

* ‍UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT IS SOMEWHAT LOWER YOY, MAINLY DUE TO A MIX OF INCREASED REVENUES​

* SAYS ‍INVESTMENTS, MOST OF WHICH WILL CONTRIBUTE TO PROFIT IN 2019 AND ONWARDS, ENTAIL COSTS IN 2018​

* Q4 EBIT SEK 190‍​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL: SEK 261 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)