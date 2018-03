March 16 (Reuters) - HOIST FINANCE AB (PUBL):

* HOIST FINANCE ACQUIRES MORTGAGE PORTFOLIO IN THE UK

* ‍HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A UK MORTGAGE PORTFOLIO WITH AN OUTSTANDING BALANCE OF APPROXIMATELY £38 MILLION.​

‍PORTFOLIO CONSISTS OF PERFORMING AND NON-PERFORMING SECURED LOANS ON RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL PROPERTY.​