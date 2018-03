March 27 (Reuters) - Hoist Finance Ab (Publ):

* HOIST FINANCE REORGANISES TO BETTER CAPTURE GROWTH AND IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY

* ‍AS OF MARCH 27, A NEW ORGANIZATION IS BEING IMPLEMENTED WITHIN HOIST FINANCE​

* FOLLOWING REORGANISATION, PONTUS SARDAL WILL LEAVE ROLE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) AND DEPUTY CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)