Oct 26 (Reuters) - HOIST FINANCE AB (PUBL)

* Q3 TOTAL REVENUE SEK ‍666​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 665 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍Q3 PROFIT BEFORE TAX INCREASED 40 PER CENT TO SEK 182M (130)​