BRIEF-‍Hoist Finance says it has received negative tax ruling​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hoist Finance AB (Publ)
* Hoist Finance has received negative tax ruling
* Subsidiary Hoist Finance services AB has today received a tax ruling from Administrative Court concerning a tax case
* The matter concerns additional tax and surtax of approximately SEK 44 million for financial years 2012-2014
* Administrative Court’s ruling means that company is not allowed to deduct tax loss carry forwards for fiscal years 2012-2014
* Hoist Finance insists that Co has followed applicable laws for taxation of its operations and will appeal decision to Court
* Co believes that it is more likely than not that Administrative Court of Appeal will rule in Hoist Finance's favour