Sept 28 (Reuters) - HOLDSPORT LTD:

* HY ‍SALES INCREASED 8.1 PCT TO R872.2 MILLION​

* HY ‍CORE HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE FOREIGN EXCHANGE EFFECT DECREASED 2.2 PCT TO 207.4 CENTS​

* ‍SALES GROWTH WILL REMAIN MUTED OVER MEDIUM TERM​

* ‍DIRECTORS DO NOT DECLARE AN INTERIM DIVIDEND AT THIS STAGE​