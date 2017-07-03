BRIEF-Holdsport says proposed acquisition by Long4Life

July 3 (Reuters) - Holdsport Ltd:

* Says submitted a non-binding expression of interest to board of directors of Holdsport in relation to a proposed transaction

* Proposed transaction envisages Long4life acquiring entire issued share capital of the Co in share for share exchange at ratio of 10.44 long4life shares for every 1 Holdsport ordinary share

* If concluded, proposed transaction may have a material impact on both long4life and holdsport share prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)