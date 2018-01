Jan 31 (Reuters) - HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG PUBLISHES PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS 2017 - OPERATING EBITDA DETERMINED TO BE ABOVE FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

* FY CONSOLIDATED GROUP REVENUE OF EUR 121.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 107.3 MILLION IN FY 2016 (+13.3 PERCENT)

* FY EBITDA IS EXPECTED AT EUR 1.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.7 MILLION IN FY 2016 (-44.4 PERCENT) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)