BRIEF-Holidaycheck Group FY Net Loss At EUR 5.9 Million

March 21 (Reuters) - HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG:

* ‍CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT/(LOSS) WAS MINUS EUR 5.9 MILLION IN 2017 COMPARED WITH MINUS EUR 2.9 MILLION IN 2016​

* FY EBITDA AT EUR 0.2 MILLION WAS 93.0 PERCENT DOWN ON 2016 TOTAL OF EUR 2.8 MILLION

* FY EBIT STOOD AT MINUS EUR 5.7 MILLION COMPARED WITH MINUS EUR 3.0 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP - ‍ANTICIPATES A FURTHER INCREASE OF BETWEEN 8 AND 13 PERCENT IN HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP’S TOTAL REVENUE IN 2018​

* OUTLOOK 2018: EXPECTS OPERATING EBITDA TO LIE BETWEEN EUR 2.5 MILLION AND EUR 6.5 MILLION

* ‍IN FIRST TWO MONTHS OF 2018, GENERATED A CLEAR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN REVENUE​