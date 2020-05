May 12 (Reuters) - Holista CollTech Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF OOH MEDICAL AS EXCLUSIVE U.K. DISTRIBUTOR FOR NATSHIELD SANITISER PRODUCTS

* OOH MEDICAL SUBMITTED OFFICIAL TENDER APPLICATION TO SUPPLY NATSHIELD TO U.K. GOVERNMENT

* EXPECTS TO RECEIVE REGISTRATION OF NATSHIELD FROM MEDICINES AND HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS REGULATORY AGENCY IN UK BY JULY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: