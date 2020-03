March 11 (Reuters) - Holista CollTech Ltd:

* HOLISTA BIOTECH SDN BHD SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH REX INDUSTRY BERHAD

* TO SUPPLY 80LESS FOR AT LEAST EIGHT LOW-SUGAR BEVERAGE DRINKS THAT MALAYSIA MANUFACTURER IS DEVELOPING FOR MALAYSIA, SINGAPORE MARKETS

* IN ACCORDANCE WITH SUPPLY AGREEMENT, THERE IS MINIMUM ANNUAL ORDER PURCHASE AMOUNT OF A$1.4 MILLION OF 80LESS BY REX IN FY2020