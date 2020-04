April 9 (Reuters) - Holista CollTech Ltd:

* HOLISTA COLLTECH LTD - US DISTRIBUTOR INCREASES ORDER OF NATSHIELD TO $3.8M

* HOLISTA COLLTECH- EXPECTS REVENUE OF A$3.8 MILLION FROM COMBINED TOTAL ORDERS OF 424,558 BOTTLES OF NATSHIELD IN UNITED STATES OF AMERICA TO DATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: