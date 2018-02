Feb 14 (Reuters) - Holista Colltech Ltd:

* ‍HOLISTA FOOD‘S INC SIGNED 3 YEAR MOU TO SUPPLY ITS PATENTED LOW GLYCEMIC INDEX MIX TO WING‘S GROUP​

* ‍ MOU SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE US$6 MILLION FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍MOU SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE TO US$12 MILLION IN 2019 AND TO US$25 MILLION IN 2020​