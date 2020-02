Feb 10 (Reuters) - Holista CollTech Ltd:

* WILL SHIP A FURTHER 90,000 NATSHIELD SANITISERS AFTER RECEIVING FRESH ORDERS FROM MALAYSIA, AUSTRALIA AND OTHER PARTS OF ASIA

* ORDERS FOR AUSTRALIA FROM A PHARMACY GROUP IN SYDNEY, MELBOURNE; INTENDED FOR RETAIL IN AUSTRALIA, NZ

* HAS COMMENCED ADVANCED TALKS WITH BOTTLERS IN AUSTRALIA

* INTENDS TO DEVELOP NASAL BALM VERSION OF SANITSER