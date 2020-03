BRIEF-Holland America Line Makes Short-Term Changes To Cancellation Policy

March 6 (Reuters) - Holland America Line :

* HOLLAND AMERICA LINE MAKES SHORT-TERM CHANGES TO CANCELLATION POLICY AND LAUNCHES NEW BOOK WITH CONFIDENCE PROGRAM

* HOLLAND AMERICA LINE - GUESTS CAN CANCEL A CRUISE DEPARTING THROUGH MAY 31 FOR ANY REASON.

* HOLLAND AMERICA LINE - ANY CANCELLATION WILL RECEIVE FUTURE CRUISE CREDIT FOR AMOUNT OF PAID FARE WHICH CAN BE USED FOR ANOTHER CRUISE IN 2020 OR 2021

* HOLLAND AMERICA- GUESTS MAKING NEW BOOKING BY APRIL 30, FOR ITINERARIES DEPARTING ON, BEFORE OCT 15, CAN CANCEL FOR ANY REASON & RECEIVE CRUISE CREDIT