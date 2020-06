BRIEF-Holland Colours FY Operating Result Up At 10.8 Million Euros

June 4 (Reuters) - Holland Colours NV:

* FY REVENUE EUR 101.5 MILLION - UP 12% GROWTH, DRIVEN BY ALL DIVISIONS

* FY NET RESULT AFTER DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS WAS EUR 7.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.1 MILLION PRIOR YEAR AND NET EARNINGS PER SHARE CAME IN AT EUR 9.09 VERSUS EUR 7.04 PRIOR YEAR

* FY NET MARGIN FOR GROUP WAS EUR 45.8 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF EUR 5.3 MILLION ON YEAR BEFORE

* FY OPERATING EXPENSES OF EUR 35.0 MILLION, UP EUR 3.3 MILLION (10.4%) FROM PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY OPERATING RESULT FROM CONTINUED OPERATIONS WAS € 10.8 MILLION (ROS OF 10.6%) VERSUS € 8.8 MILLION PREVIOUS YEAR (ROS 9.6%)

* FY TOTAL NET RESULT WILL BE APPROPRIATED TO RESERVES

* FY NET CASH FLOW CAME IN AT EUR 0.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.1 MILLION LAST YEAR

* WE WILL CONSIDER USING COVID-19 GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS IF, WHEN AND WHERE OUR BUSINESS DETERIORATES AND IN CASE WE WOULD BE ELIGIBLE UNDER NATIONAL LEGISLATION

* DO NOT BELIEVE THAT IMPACT OF COVID-19 WOULD HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL CONDITION OR LIQUIDITY

* TO EVALUATE COVID-19 PANDEMIC, MARKET SITUATION, OUTLOOK AND THE EFFECT OF PLANS TOWARDS END OF 2020 AND BY THEN CONSIDER IF INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT IS APPROPRIATE

* OUTLOOK : HOLLAND COLOURS WILL NOT PROVIDE PRECISE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ABOUT REVENUE AND RESULTS FOR 2020/2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)