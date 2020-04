BRIEF-Holland Colours Takes Actions To Mitigate COVID-19 Impact

April 7 (Reuters) - Holland Colours NV:

* HOLLAND COLOURS IS TAKING ACTIONS TO MITIGATE IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN ITS LONG-TERM OBJECTIVE, AIMED AT SAFEGUARDING ITS INDEPENDENCE AND CONTINUITY

* EXPECTS A DECLINE IN BUILDING & CONSTRUCTION AND COATINGS SEGMENTS

* ON FY FINANCIAL TARGETS: FOR TIME BEING EFFECTS ARE NOT YET AT LEVEL THAT WE WILL BE FORCED TO TAKE MORE DRASTIC MEASURES

* IN ANTICIPATION OF EXPECTED DROP IN TURNOVER, IT WAS DECIDED TO IMPLEMENT A VERY RESTRICTIVE EXPENDITURE AND INVESTMENT POLICY WORLDWIDE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* COMPANY IS FINANCIALLY HEALTHY, HAS STRONG BALANCE SHEET, NO LOANS AND EXTENSIVE CREDIT FACILITIES Source text: bit.ly/2UNFEh0 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)