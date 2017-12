Dec 6 (Reuters) - Deere & Co:

* HOLLIDAY ELECTED TO DEERE & COMPANY BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* DEERE & CO - ANNOUNCED ELECTION OF CHARLES HOLLIDAY JR. TO BOARD EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018

* DEERE & CO - ‍HOLLIDAY HAS BEEN CHAIRMAN OF ROYAL DUTCH SHELL SINCE MAY 2015​