BRIEF-Holly Energy Partners Announces Delaware Basin Diesel Supply Project

May 1 (Reuters) - Holly Energy Partners LP:

* HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS ANNOUNCES DELAWARE BASIN DIESEL SUPPLY PROJECT

* HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP - PLANS TO CONSTRUCT A TRUCK LOADING RACK IN ORLA, TX

* HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP - COST OF PROJECT IS ESTIMATED BETWEEN $10 MILLION AND $20 MILLION

* HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP - CONSTRUCTION WILL COMMENCE IN Q2 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q4 OF 2018

* HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS - EXPECTS TO ENTER LONG-TERM THROUGHPUT AGREEMENT CONTAINING MINIMUM ANNUAL THROUGHPUT COMMITMENTS WITH HOLLYFRONTIER