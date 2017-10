Sept 19 (Reuters) - Holly Energy Partners LP

* Holly Energy Partners, L.P. announces pricing of $100 million of senior notes due 2024

* Holly Energy Partners LP - ‍Notes will be issued at a price equal to 103.25% of principal amount, plus accrued interest from August 1, 2017​

* Holly Energy Partners LP - Co, unit ‍finalized terms of tack-on offering of $100 million 6% senior notes due 2024​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: