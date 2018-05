BRIEF-Holly Energy Partners L.P. Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.44

May 1 (Reuters) - Holly Energy Partners LP:

* HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $128.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $120.9 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44

* QTRLY NET INCOME $0.44 PER BASIC AND DILUTED LIMITED PARTNER UNIT

* HOLLY ENERGY SAYS “EXPECT TO SEE A TYPICAL SLIGHT SEASONAL DOWNTURN IN THE SECOND QUARTER FOLLOWED BY A STRONG REBOUND IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2018”

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.44, REVENUE VIEW $120.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S