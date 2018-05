BRIEF-HollyFrontier Expects To Run 440,000 And 450,000 BPD Of Crude In Q2

May 2 (Reuters) - HollyFrontier Corp:

* EXPECT TO RUN BETWEEN 440,000 AND 450,000 BARRELS OF CRUDE OIL PER DAY IN SECOND QUARTER - CONF CALL

* EXPECT WIDENING PERMIAN DIFFERENTIALS AND DISCOUNTED CANADIAN CRUDE TO SUPPORT REFINING MARGINS IN Q2 - CONF CALL

* EXPECT TO SPEND BETWEEN $380 MILLION AND $440 MILLION IN REFINING AND MARKETING BUSINESS THIS YEAR - CONF CALL

* EXPECT IMBALANCE OF TAKEAWAY CAPACITY VERSUS. DRILLING ACITIVITY TO CONTINUE INTO 2019 IN MIDLAND-CUSHING - CONF CALL

* M&A OPPORTUNITIES NOT IMPACTED BY MARATHON-ANDEAVOR DEAL ANNOUNCED EARLIER THIS WEEK - CONF CALL Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)