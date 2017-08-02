FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-HollyFrontier Q2 earnings per share $0.66 excluding items
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-HollyFrontier Q2 earnings per share $0.66 excluding items

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - HollyFrontier Corp:

* HollyFrontier Corporation reports quarterly results and announces regular cash dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.66 excluding items

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HollyFrontier Corp - for current quarter, production levels averaged approximately 483,000 barrels per day and crude oil charges averaged 467,000 bpd

* HollyFrontier Corp - Q2 sales and other revenue $ ‍3.46 billion versus $2.71 billion

* HollyFrontier Corp - HollyFrontier also announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share

* HollyFrontier Corp - ‍special items for Q2 of 2016 included pre-tax goodwill and asset impairment charges of $654.1 million​

* Q2 revenue view $3.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.