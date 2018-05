BRIEF-HollyFrontier Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.50

May 2 (Reuters) - HollyFrontier Corp:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50 - SEC FILING

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.77

* HOLLYFRONTIER - QTRLY RESULTS REFLECT SPECIAL ITEMS THAT COLLECTIVELY INCREASED NET INCOME BY $130.8 MILLION

* HOLLYFRONTIER - WITHIN THE REFINING SEGMENT, CRUDE OIL CHARGES AVERAGED 415,260 BPD FOR CURRENT QUARTER VERSUS 371,070 BPD FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2017

* QTRLY SALES AND OTHER REVENUES $4.13 BILLION VERSUS $3.08 BILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS “TO DATE, CRUDE SPREADS HAVE BEEN CONSISTENT, AND WE ARE OPTIMISTIC ABOUT REFINING AND LUBRICANT MARGINS GOING INTO THE SUMMER”

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.38, REVENUE VIEW $3.31 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

