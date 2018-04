April 11 (Reuters) - HollyFrontier Corp:

* HOLLYFRONTIER - ON APRIL 10, R. KEVIN HARDAGE, MEMBER OF CO BOARD, NOTIFIED BOARD THAT HE WITHDRAWS HIS NAME FROM NOMINATION FOR RE-ELECTION TO BOARD

* HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2JFkdr6) Further company coverage: