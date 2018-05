May 14 (Reuters) - Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd :

* HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS AND THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 32.1 PERCENT TO $120.6 MILLION

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.36

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $500 MILLION TO $530 MILLION

* SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME IN RANGE OF $100 MILLION TO $110 MILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $521.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: