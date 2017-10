Oct 6 (Reuters) - HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC:

* CONTINUED ITS POSITIVE TRADING PERFORMANCE FROM FIRST HALF OF YEAR WITH SECOND HALF GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0%

* ‍OVERALL, GROUP REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR GREW 8.9%, WITH LFL REVENUE GROWTH OF 3.5%​