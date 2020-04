BRIEF-Hollywood Bowl Group To Raise 10.9 Mln Stg Via Proposed Placing Of Shares

April 17 (Reuters) - Hollywood Bowl Group PLC:

* HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP - PROPOSED PLACING OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES

* HOLLYWOOD BOWL - PROPOSED PLACING TO RAISE ABOUT £10.9 MILLION THROUGH ISSUE OF 7.5 MILLION NEW SHARES OF £0.01 EACH IN CAPITAL OF CO AT 145 PENCE/SHARE

* HOLLYWOOD BOWL - PLACING WILL BE CONDUCTED THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS WHICH WILL BE LAUNCHED IMMEDIATELY

* HOLLYWOOD BOWL - TRADING IN EARLY PART OF MARCH WAS AFFECTED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK AND ON 20 MARCH 2020 GROUP TEMPORARILY CLOSED ITS CENTRES