BRIEF-Hollywood Bowl Says Traded Well In Five Months To Feb 29

March 17 (Reuters) - Hollywood Bowl Group PLC:

* HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP - STATEMENT ON COVID-19

* HOLLYWOOD BOWL - GROUP HAS TRADED WELL IN FIVE MONTHS TO 29 FEBRUARY 2020, WITH LIKE FOR LIKE SALES GROWTH OF 9.0% AND GROUP REVENUE INCREASE OF 12.5%.

* HOLLYWOOD BOWL - APPROPRIATE MEASURES HAVE BEEN PUT IN PLACE TO REDUCE IMPACT OF COVID 19, INCLUDING COST REDUCTION AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PROJECTS.

* HOLLYWOOD BOWL - FULL IMPLICATIONS OF COVID-19 ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR YEAR ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 ARE DIFFICULT TO DETERMINE AT THIS STAGE

* HOLLYWOOD BOWL - BUSINESS IS PREPARING FOR A POTENTIAL TEMPORARY CLOSURE