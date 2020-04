BRIEF-Hollywood Bowl Says Unable To Give Financial Guidance For FY, Cancels Interim Dividend

April 2 (Reuters) - Hollywood Bowl Group PLC:

* HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP - FURTHER ACTIONS IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC - ACTIONED TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF ITS CENTRES ON 20 MARCH, IN LINE WITH GOVERNMENT GUIDANCE

* HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC - INTENDS TO KEEP ITS TEAM MEMBERS AT FULL SALARY LEVELS FOR AS LONG AS IS PRACTICABLE

* HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC - DOES NOT INTEND TO DECLARE AN INTERIM ORDINARY DIVIDEND AT TIME OF ITS INTERIM RESULTS

* HOLLYWOOD BOWL - UNABLE TO GIVE FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FY ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 UNTIL EXPECTED DURATION OF CENTRE CLOSURES BECOMES CLEARER

* HOLLYWOOD BOWL - PAUSING OF REFURBISHMENTS AND NEW CENTRE FIT OUTS, RENEGOTIATION OF SUPPLIER CONTRACTS AND PAYMENT TERMS

* HOLLYWOOD BOWL - DUE TO COVID-19 LENDERS AGREE EXTENSION TO RCF OF EXTRA £10M, AMEND LEVERAGE COVENANTS, WAIVED CASHFLOW COVENANTS FOR REST OF FY2020

* HOLLYWOOD BOWL -1 YEAR EXEMPTION GRANTED FROM BUSINESS RATES, VAT PAYMENTS DEFERRAL EXPECTED TO RESULT IN CASH SAVINGS OF £6M FOR CURRENT FISCAL YEAR