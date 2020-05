May 15 (Reuters) - Hologic Inc:

* HOLOGIC GRANTED FDA EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SECOND MOLECULAR TEST FOR COVID-19

* HOLOGIC INC - HOLOGIC HAS BEGUN DISTRIBUTING ITS NEW CORONAVIRUS TEST, AND EXPECTS TO PRODUCE AN AVERAGE OF ONE MILLION TESTS PER WEEK

* HOLOGIC INC - PLANS TO REGISTER ITS APTIMA SARS-COV-2 ASSAY FOR A CE MARK FOR DIAGNOSTIC USE IN EUROPE LATER IN MAY. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: