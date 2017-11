Nov 24 (Reuters) - Hologic Inc:

* HOLOGIC RECEIVES FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE OF QUANTRA 2.2 BREAST DENSITY ASSESSMENT SOFTWARE

* HOLOGIC INC- ‍HAS RECEIVED 510(K) CLEARANCE FROM U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION FOR QUANTRA 2.2 BREAST DENSITY ASSESSMENT SOFTWARE​