June 8 (Reuters) - Hologic Inc:

* HOLOGIC INC SEES Q3 DIAGNOSTICS REVENUE TO GROW 20-25%

* HOLOGIC INC SEES Q3 BREAST AND SKELETAL HEALTH REVENUE TO DECLINE 30-35%.

* HOLOGIC INC SEES Q3 SURGICAL REVENUE TO DECLINE 65-70%.