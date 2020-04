BRIEF-Hologic To Introduce Second High-Throughput Molecular Assay For Novel Coronavirus

April 29 (Reuters) -

* HOLOGIC TO INTRODUCE ITS SECOND HIGH-THROUGHPUT MOLECULAR ASSAY FOR THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (SARS-COV-2)

* HOLOGIC INC - PLANS TO LAUNCH A NEW APTIMA MOLECULAR ASSAY TO DETECT THE SARS-COV-2 VIRUS THAT WILL RUN ON ITS PANTHER SYSTEM

* HOLOGIC INC - STARTING IN LATE MAY, EXPECTS TO BEGIN PRODUCING AT LEAST 1 MILLION APTIMA SARS-COV-2 ASSAYS PER WEEK ON AVERAGE

* HOLOGIC - NEXT WEEK, EXPECTS TO BEGIN DISTRIBUTING RESEARCH USE ONLY VERSION OF APTIMA SARS-COV-2 TEST TO HOSPITAL, PUBLIC HEALTH AND REFERENCE LABORATORIES

* HOLOGIC - NEXT WEEK, PLANS TO APPLY FOR EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION FOR APTIMA SARS-COV-2ASSAY FROM FDA

* HOLOGIC - PLANS TO REGISTER A CEMARK FOR DIAGNOSTIC USE IN EUROPE LATER IN MAY