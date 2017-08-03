FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hologic updates on FY17 profit outlook
August 3, 2017

BRIEF-Hologic updates on FY17 profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hologic Inc

* Hologic says ‍updated Q3 financial results press release to correct tax impact of certain exclusions in FY net income per share guidance​ - SEC filing

* Hologic - ‍result of update was increase in FY net income per share guidance to a range of $2.55 to $2.57, from a prior range of $2.49 to $2.51​

* Hologic Inc - ‍company’s FY non-gaap guidance remains unchanged​

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2u4bAxN) Further company coverage:

