March 17 (Reuters) - Hologic Inc:

* U.S. FDA-ISSUING EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATIONS TO HOLOGIC FOR ITS PANTHER FUSION SARS-COV-2 ASSAY

* U.S. FDA-ISSUING EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATIONS TO LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA (LABCORP) FOR ITS COVID-19 RT-PCR TEST