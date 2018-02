Feb 22 (Reuters) - Home Bancshares Inc:

* HOME BANCSHARES, INC. INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* HOME BANCSHARES INC - AUTHORIZED INCREASE OF 5 MILLION IN NUMBER OF SHARES OF STOCK AVAILABLE UNDER ITS COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* HOME BANCSHARES INC - ‍ SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WAS MADE IN ANTICIPATION OF CAPITAL GROWTH EXPECTED AS A RESULT OF "TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT"​