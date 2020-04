BRIEF-Home BancShares Remains Profitable In First Quarter During Unprecedented Times

April 16 (Reuters) - Home BancShares Inc:

* HOME BANCSHARES, INC. REMAINS PROFITABLE IN FIRST QUARTER DURING UNPRECEDENTED TIMES

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00

* DURING Q1 OF 2020, RECORDED $86.8 MILLION OF TOTAL CREDIT LOSS EXPENSE

* HOME BANCSHARES- NET INTEREST INCOME ON A FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS DECREASED 0.11%, TO $141.0 MILLION IN QUARTER

* AS A RESULT OF COVID-19, COMPANY RECORDED A $71.7 MILLION PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES IN QUARTER

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.36 — REFINITIV IBES DATA