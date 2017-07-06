FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2017 / 9:30 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Home Capital announces appointments of executive vice president, strategy, chief risk officer company

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital announces appointments of executive vice president, strategy, and chief risk officer; company to evaluate potential impact of OSFI B-20 revisions

* Says Greg Parker appointed EVP

* Home Capital - David Cluff, chief credit officer, will replace parker as executive vice president, enterprise risk management and chief risk officer

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍osfi issued on July 6 for comment revisions of guideline B-20 residential mortgage underwriting practices and procedures

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍is currently evaluating potential impact of adoption of updated guideline b-20 on company's business​

* Home Capital - revisions include qualifying stress test for uninsured mortgages, prohibition on co-lending arrangements to circumvent regulatory requirements

* Home capital group inc - revisions include additional guidance on use of loan to value measurements used as a risk control Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

