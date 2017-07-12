BRIEF-Home Capital appoints Yousry Bissada CEO

July 12 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc-
* Home Capital Group Inc - one of bissada's first responsibilities will be to complete company's search for a new chief financial officer
* Home Capital-appointed Yousry Bissada as president and ceo of company and its subsidiaries, home trust company and home bank, effective august 3
* Home Capital Group Inc - since 2011, bissada has been president and CEO of Kanetix Ltd
