a month ago
BRIEF-Home Capital appoints Yousry Bissada CEO
July 12, 2017 / 11:39 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Home Capital appoints Yousry Bissada CEO

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc-

* Home Capital appoints Yousry Bissada as president and CEO

* Says Mr Bissada appointed to the board

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍one of bissada's first responsibilities will be to complete company's search for a new chief financial officer​

* Home Capital - Bissada will be appointed to board of directors of home capital and its subsidiaries effective with his appointment as president and ceo

* Home Capital-‍appointed Yousry Bissada as president and ceo of company and its subsidiaries, home trust company and home bank, effective august 3​

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍since 2011, bissada has been president and CEO of Kanetix Ltd​

* Home Capital - ‍board appointed Yousry Bissada as president and CEO of company and its subsidiaries, Home Trust Company and Home Bank​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

