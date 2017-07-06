FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
BRIEF-Home Capital closes tranche of commercial mortgage asset sale
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
World
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2017 / 9:23 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Home Capital closes tranche of commercial mortgage asset sale

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital closes tranche of commercial mortgage asset sale and announces early payout of a retail consumer loan portfolio

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍expects to receive further proceeds during Q3 as next tranche of transaction is completed​

* Home Capital - received an early payout with respect to one of its retail consumer loan portfolios for a principal value of approximately $82 million

* Home Capital Group - proceeds from closing of these transactions will be used to reduce amount outstanding on company's $2 billion dollar credit facility

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍amount drawn on credit facility stood at approximately $1.4 billion outstanding as of july 5, 2017​

* Home Capital Group Inc - received proceeds of approximately $225 million for closing of certain commercial mortgage assets sold as previously announced​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.