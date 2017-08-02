FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Home Capital Group says "going concern uncertainty resolved"
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 11:52 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Home Capital Group says "going concern uncertainty resolved"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital updates outlook for 2017 and reports second quarter 2017 results

* Says “going concern uncertainty resolved”

* Home Capital-Management concluded there is no longer material uncertainty that casts significant doubt as to ability of co to continue as going concern

* Says q2 loss per share $1.73

* Qtrly total loans under administration were $25.9 billion compared to $25.7 billion.

* Home Capital - incoming chief executive officer, along with management and board, will reassess business plans, set new strategic goals and objectives

* Qtrly net interest loss $3.4 million versus net interest income of $122.1 million last year

* Says search for a chief financial officer is nearing completion

* Says repaid all outstanding amounts under Berkshire credit facility subsequent to end of Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

