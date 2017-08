Aug 9 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc :

* Home Capital provides update on agreements to settle OSC and class action matters

* Home Capital Group- ‍Ontario Securities Commission issued order approving previously announced settlement of enforcement proceeding commenced in April

* Home Capital Group - ‍Order regarding settlement of enforcement proceeding commenced in April 2017 regarding company's disclosure in 2014 and 2015​