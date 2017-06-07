BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

June 7 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $141 million as of june 6 versus $142 million as of june 5

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity​

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.10 billion as of june 6, 2017.​

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍home trust high interest savings account (hisa) deposit balances stood at approximately $106 million as of june 6, 2017.​

* Home Capital - ‍total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker GICS, stood at approximately $12.13 billion as of june 6, 2017​